Danish PM Frederiksen praises her fiance’s patience as she postpones wedding again because of EU summit

26 Jun, 2020 09:53
Danish PM Mette Frederiksen and her fiance Bo Tengberg visit Museum of Modern Art Louisiana, as the museum reopens after the coronavirus disease restrictions eased in Humlebaek, Denmark, May 22, 2020. © Reuters / Ritzau Scanpix / Keld Navntoft

Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has postponed her wedding next month because of a European Union summit on the future of the bloc’s budget.

“The Council meeting in Brussels takes place on the Saturday in July, where we had planned a wedding. Darn. But I have to take care of my work and take care of Denmark’s interests.” Frederiksen said on her Instagram account. “So, we have to change plans once again.”

It is the second time she has rescheduled the ceremony. Last year, Frederiksen postponed it because of national elections on June 5 that led her Social Democrats to form a one-party, minority government, AP said.

Frederiksen and her fiance Bo Tengberg met in 2014 and got engaged in 2017, according to media reports. She said she would “probably succeed in getting married soon” and praised her fiance’s patience.

