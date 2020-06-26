 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Montenegro reimposes restrictions a month after it declared itself coronavirus-free

26 Jun, 2020 12:29
A Montenegrin Army soldier walks on a street after PM Dusko Markovic declared the country the coronavirus disease-free, in Podgorica, Montenegro, May 25, 2020. © Reuters / Stevo Vasiljevic

A month after it declared itself coronavirus-free, Montenegro has reintroduced restrictions to try to contain an increase in new cases. The measures include a ban on sports events and outdoor political rallies.

Neighboring Serbia said on Friday it would again dedicate some general hospitals to treating only Covid-19 patients, following a spike in infections there in recent days, Reuters said.

The moves follow Croatia’s announcement on Wednesday that it would reintroduce a 14-day quarantine for visitors from four other Balkan countries, including Serbia, due to the regional resurgence in coronavirus cases.

