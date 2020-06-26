Montenegro reimposes restrictions a month after it declared itself coronavirus-free

A month after it declared itself coronavirus-free, Montenegro has reintroduced restrictions to try to contain an increase in new cases. The measures include a ban on sports events and outdoor political rallies.

Neighboring Serbia said on Friday it would again dedicate some general hospitals to treating only Covid-19 patients, following a spike in infections there in recent days, Reuters said.

The moves follow Croatia’s announcement on Wednesday that it would reintroduce a 14-day quarantine for visitors from four other Balkan countries, including Serbia, due to the regional resurgence in coronavirus cases.