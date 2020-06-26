 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Australia to continue easing distancing restrictions despite outbreak in one state

26 Jun, 2020 07:14
The Sydney Opera House lights up in celebration of Australia and New Zealand's joint bid to host the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023, in Sydney, Australia, June 25, 2020. © Reuters / Loren Elliott

Australia’s second-most-populated state, Victoria has seen 10 straight days of double digit new coronavirus cases. Now it has about 200 of the country’s total of 270 active cases, Reuters reported.

However, the country will continue easing social distancing restrictions despite the outbreak, PM Scott Morrison said on Friday.

Authorities are scrambling to contain the virus, including embarking on a massive testing regime and calling in military support. Nevertheless, states and territories had agreed to remove more social distancing curbs, according to Morrison.

International borders will remain closed, and Australia requires all locals who return to quarantine in hotels for two weeks. About 30 percent of people in Victoria have declined a Covid-19 test before leaving quarantine, the state’s deputy chief medical officer said.

