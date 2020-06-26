Australia to continue easing distancing restrictions despite outbreak in one state

Australia’s second-most-populated state, Victoria has seen 10 straight days of double digit new coronavirus cases. Now it has about 200 of the country’s total of 270 active cases, Reuters reported.

However, the country will continue easing social distancing restrictions despite the outbreak, PM Scott Morrison said on Friday.

Authorities are scrambling to contain the virus, including embarking on a massive testing regime and calling in military support. Nevertheless, states and territories had agreed to remove more social distancing curbs, according to Morrison.

International borders will remain closed, and Australia requires all locals who return to quarantine in hotels for two weeks. About 30 percent of people in Victoria have declined a Covid-19 test before leaving quarantine, the state’s deputy chief medical officer said.