 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Norway to lift travel restrictions from July 15 for European states that ‘meet criteria’

25 Jun, 2020 15:52
Get short URL
Norway to lift travel restrictions from July 15 for European states that ‘meet criteria’
The border area between Finland and Norway, June 22, 2020. © Reuters / Lehtikuva / Otto Ponto

Norway will lift travel curbs to and from European countries that meet criteria regarding their Covid-19 status from July 15, PM Erna Solberg said on Thursday. “We must strike a balance that gives us the most possible safety with the least possible risk of infections,” Solberg told reporters.

From mid-July, Norwegians will be able to travel to all countries in the European Economic Area or Schengen zone without undergoing a ten-day quarantine upon return. However, these countries must respect certain criteria set by Norwegian health authorities.

These include that the number of positive Covid-19 tests administered in a country in the previous 14 days is below five percent of its total tests. Likewise, European nationals will be able to travel to Norway without undergoing a ten-day quarantine, Reuters reports.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies