Norway to lift travel restrictions from July 15 for European states that ‘meet criteria’

Norway will lift travel curbs to and from European countries that meet criteria regarding their Covid-19 status from July 15, PM Erna Solberg said on Thursday. “We must strike a balance that gives us the most possible safety with the least possible risk of infections,” Solberg told reporters.

From mid-July, Norwegians will be able to travel to all countries in the European Economic Area or Schengen zone without undergoing a ten-day quarantine upon return. However, these countries must respect certain criteria set by Norwegian health authorities.

These include that the number of positive Covid-19 tests administered in a country in the previous 14 days is below five percent of its total tests. Likewise, European nationals will be able to travel to Norway without undergoing a ten-day quarantine, Reuters reports.