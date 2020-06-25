 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Libya’s govt wants Haftar forces withdrawn from Sirte, Jufra before ceasefire talks – Erdogan’s spokesman

25 Jun, 2020 14:30
Libya's internationally recognized PM Fayez al-Serraj meets with the US Ambassador to Libya, Richard Norland and commander of US Africa Command Gen. Stephen Townsend, in Zuwara, Libya, June 22, 2020. © Reuters / The Media Office of the Prime Minister

Libya’s internationally recognized government is demanding that forces of the eastern commander Khalifa Haftar withdraw from the coastal city of Sirte and the Jufra region as pre-conditions for ceasefire talks, Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said on Thursday.

The Government of National Accord (GNA), with Turkish military support, has recently reversed a 14-month offensive on Tripoli by Haftar’s Libyan National Army (LNA).

The spokesman for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also told broadcaster CNN Turk that the US, which Turkey has urged to take a more active role in Libya, was reluctant to play a “decisive role” in the conflict.

