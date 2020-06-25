Libya’s govt wants Haftar forces withdrawn from Sirte, Jufra before ceasefire talks – Erdogan’s spokesman

Libya’s internationally recognized government is demanding that forces of the eastern commander Khalifa Haftar withdraw from the coastal city of Sirte and the Jufra region as pre-conditions for ceasefire talks, Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said on Thursday.

The Government of National Accord (GNA), with Turkish military support, has recently reversed a 14-month offensive on Tripoli by Haftar’s Libyan National Army (LNA).

The spokesman for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also told broadcaster CNN Turk that the US, which Turkey has urged to take a more active role in Libya, was reluctant to play a “decisive role” in the conflict.