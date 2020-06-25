 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Australia to send 1,000 troops to Melbourne after ‘only significant virus outbreak’

25 Jun, 2020 08:59
Get short URL
Australia to send 1,000 troops to Melbourne after ‘only significant virus outbreak’
A coronavirus disease drive-through testing facility in Melbourne, Australia, June 25, 2020. © Reuters / AAP Image / Daniel Pockett

Australia’s military said on Thursday that it would deploy 1,000 troops to Melbourne in an effort to help contain the country’s only significant coronavirus outbreak.

The state of Victoria has seen a spike in Covid-19 cases, recording almost 150 new infections over the past week, with new clusters having emerged in Melbourne, the AFP news agency reported. At least 37 cases were recorded on Thursday – the highest national total since mid-April.

Defence Minister Linda Reynolds said 1,000 troops would be deployed to Victoria in the coming days. Up to 850 Australian Defence Force personnel will help monitor returned international travelers being held in hotel quarantine, while around 200 others will provide logistical and medical support to testing facilities.

Military personnel are manning the borders of all states that are closed to outside visitors, as well as providing planning support to the health and emergency services, in Victoria and elsewhere.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies