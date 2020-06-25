 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Spanish conservatives back government’s ‘new normalcy’ bill

25 Jun, 2020 14:55
A man wearing a protective mask rides past a new cycle route on a street in Barcelona, Spain, May 11, 2020. © Reuters / Nacho Doce

Spain’s main conservative opposition party has lent support in parliament to the minority government’s decree outlining “new normal” safety measures. The lower house approved the decree by 265 votes to 77 votes, with five abstentions, and 88 votes cast by the opposition People’s Party (PP), Reuters reported.

The government of socialist PM Pedro Sanchez had struggled over the past two months to gain approval for various extensions to the state of emergency and the phasing-out of the coronavirus lockdown, with the PP either abstaining or voting against his proposals since April.

“Our party will support a decree to get out of this brutal crisis of the coronavirus and to prevent any new outbreaks, and to take economic and social measures,” PP leader Pablo Casado said on Thursday before the vote.

Among other measures, the ‘new normalcy’ decree makes the wearing of masks compulsory in spaces where a safe 1.5-meter distance between people cannot be observed.

