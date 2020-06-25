Kosovo PM cancels US trip for Serbia talks as President Thaci, 9 others indicted on war crimes charges

Kosovo’s PM Avdullah Hoti on Thursday canceled his trip to Washington where Kosovo and Serbian leaders had planned to meet for talks at the White House.

Hoti said the trip would not happen after the president of the breakaway Serbia’s province, Hashim Thaci, and nine other former separatist fighters were indicted on a range of crimes against humanity and war crimes charges, AP reports.

Hoti told US envoy Richard Grenell of his canceled trip, a decision that is likely to torpedo the talks. Thaci canceled his trip to Washington after learning of his indictment on Wednesday. A pretrial judge at The Hague-based court is studying the indictment and could still reject it.

The meeting on Saturday was to be the first talks between Belgrade and Pristina in 19 months. Kosovo declared independence in 2008, a move Serbia has not recognized.