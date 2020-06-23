New Delhi denies report that Indian & Chinese defense ministers will meet at Victory Day parade in Moscow

No talks between Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and his Chinese counterpart, Wei Fenghe, have been planned on the sidelines of the Victory Day parade in Moscow on Wednesday, New Delhi has said.

India’s Defense Ministry had to issue a clarification after the Chinese Communist Party's English-language newspaper, Global Times, published a report claiming that the two officials will “likely” hold a meeting to try to resolve border tensions while in the Russian capital.

Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe will attend Russia's Victory Day parade in #Moscow on Wednesday, and likely hold a meeting with his Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh over resolving border tensions: sources https://t.co/xlCua4t2CApic.twitter.com/sgd8Nxy19v — Global Times (@globaltimesnews) June 23, 2020

A week ago, 20 Indian troops were killed, and dozens injured, after clashes with Chinese military in the disputed Galwan Valley in the Himalayas. China has not said anything about casualties on its side.