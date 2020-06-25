Seoul & Washington ‘to push for diplomacy’ with Pyongyang as they mark 70th anniversary of Korean War start

South Korea and the United States have urged Pyongyang to implement the disarmament pledges it made in past talks.

The allies said on Thursday they will keep pushing for diplomacy aimed at achieving North Korea’s complete denuclearization, AP reports.

A joint statement, issued by South Korean Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo and US Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper, comes a day after Pyongyang announced it would suspend steps that would have nullified 2018 tension-reduction deals and further raised animosities on the Korean Peninsula.

After the Singapore summit in June 2018 with US President Donald Trump North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in the joint statement that his country “commits to work toward complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula” without specifying how and when disarmament steps would take place.