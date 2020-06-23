India’s govt to expel half Pakistan’s embassy staff ‘over espionage’

 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
7.1-magnitude earthquake strikes southern Mexico
23 Jun, 2020
Get short URL
Indian security personnel walk past the main gate of Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi. © Reuters / Anindito Mukherjee

The Indian government said on Tuesday it intended to expel half the staff in Pakistan’s embassy in New Delhi over what it said was spying by officials there.

“They have been engaged in acts of espionage and maintained dealings with terrorist organizations,” the Indian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

India will also cut staff in its own embassy in Islamabad by the same amount. New Delhi expelled two Pakistani diplomats on May 31 after they were held for alleged spying, claims Islamabad said were “baseless.”

Neither country has a permanent ambassador in place and in the last month, each has accused the other of the illegal detention and torture of diplomats, Reuters said.

