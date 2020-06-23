Egypt to lift night curfew, ease coronavirus restrictions from end of week

Egypt will lift a night-time curfew that had been imposed since March 25 to curb the spread of the new coronavirus from Saturday, according to the prime minister’s media adviser.

The country will reopen restaurants, cafes, and places of worship from the end of the week, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said on Tuesday. Some restrictions will remain in place to limit crowding, as new coronavirus cases continue to climb.

Restaurants and cafes will operate at 25 percent capacity and shut at 10pm from Saturday. Mosques and churches will be open for daily praying but not for end-of-week prayers or services, Madbouly said. Cinemas and theaters will also reopen at 25 percent capacity, while beaches and parks will remain shut. The decisions to ease restrictions introduced three months ago could be revoked if people do not follow the rules still in place, Madbouly warned.

Egypt has seen an acceleration of new coronavirus cases in recent weeks, with infections confirmed by the health ministry surging to 56,809, including 2,278 deaths, Reuters reports.