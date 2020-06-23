2% of France’s population downloaded state-supported ‘StopCovid’ contact-tracing app

France’s state-supported ‘StopCovid’ contact-tracing app has been downloaded by 1.9 million people, roughly two percent of the population, the digital affairs minister, Cedric O, said on Tuesday. This has led to 1.8 million activations as of June 22, according to the minister.

The smartphone app, which was launched in France on June 2, warns users if they have come into contact with anyone infected with the coronavirus to help to contain the epidemic as the country emerges from lockdown.

EU Commission Vice President Margrethe Vestager said on June 16 that the contact tracing app being introduced in France may not be able to connect with others across the EU because it stores data centrally, Reuters reported.

EU officials have been hoping that apps developed by member states to track infections will be able to link up when people move within the bloc.