 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Houthis say they launched ‘large missile and drone attack’ against Riyadh as Saudis ‘intercept target’

23 Jun, 2020 09:37
Get short URL
Houthis say they launched ‘large missile and drone attack’ against Riyadh as Saudis ‘intercept target’
Saudi-led coalition spokesman Colonel Turki al-Maliki displays the debris of a ballistic missile which he says was launched by Yemen's Houthi group towards the capital Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, March 29, 2020. © Reuters / Ahmed Yosri

The Saudi-led coalition engaged in Yemen said on Tuesday it had intercepted a ballistic missile fired by the Houthi movement toward the Saudi Arabian capital Riyadh.

Yemen’s Houthis said they launched a large missile and drone attack deep in Saudi Arabia that allegedly struck the defense ministry and a military base in Riyadh, while the kingdom said it blocked the assault.

“A large number of winged ballistic missiles and drones targeted the capital of the Saudi enemy… pounding military headquarters and centers including the defense and intelligence ministry and (King) Salman Air Base,” Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea said on television. He said attacks were also launched against military sites in the southern Saudi cities of Najran and Jizan, which border Yemen.

Witnesses in the capital heard two loud blasts and saw billows of smoke in the sky over Riyadh close to dawn, Reuters reported.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies