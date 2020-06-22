Ukrainian officials continue to review agreements with Russia to see ‘what we can abandon’

Kiev is continuing its revision of bilateral documents signed with Russia and intends to quit more Ukrainian-Russian deals, Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Vasily Bondar has said.

There had been 453 signed bilateral agreements, the official said. “Now, there are around 300 still in force, but we are continuing revision of what we can abandon,” he said in an interview published by Ukrinform on Monday.

However, Bondar noted that authorities are not going down the path of “radical and emotional steps” which could affect Ukraine’s citizens. “We did not sever diplomatic ties with Russia, did not end our diplomatic presence in Russia. Therefore, Ukrainian citizens could freely move there and could apply for protection when there,” the official said.

Ukrainian ministries and agencies are gradually revisiting the agreements and treaties “to optimize them and leave minimally possible documents,” Bondar said. “We have millions of people – both Ukrainian citizens and ethnic Ukrainians – living in Russia,” he added.