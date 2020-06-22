 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Polish President Duda to be first foreign leader to visit White House since start of pandemic

22 Jun, 2020 09:21
US President Donald Trump and Poland's President Andrzej Duda stand as first lady Melania Trump and Agata Kornhauser-Duda look on in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House in Washington, US, June 12, 2019. © Reuters / Kevin Lamarque

Poland’s President Andrzej Duda will discuss health, security and development with US President Donald Trump during a visit to Washington on Wednesday, according to his top aide.

Duda will be the first foreign leader to visit the White House since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, Reuters said.

Security topics on the agenda would cover energy, the Three Seas Initiative and cybersecurity. Duda also wants to discuss the security concerns of nations in the region.

The trip comes just four days ahead of Poland’s presidential election on June 28, which was announced unexpectedly last week. An ally of Poland’s ruling nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party, Duda has been leading in opinion polls. However, some recent surveys have shown he may not win the second round of the vote.

