Polish President Duda to be first foreign leader to visit White House since start of pandemic

Poland’s President Andrzej Duda will discuss health, security and development with US President Donald Trump during a visit to Washington on Wednesday, according to his top aide.

Duda will be the first foreign leader to visit the White House since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, Reuters said.

Security topics on the agenda would cover energy, the Three Seas Initiative and cybersecurity. Duda also wants to discuss the security concerns of nations in the region.

The trip comes just four days ahead of Poland’s presidential election on June 28, which was announced unexpectedly last week. An ally of Poland’s ruling nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party, Duda has been leading in opinion polls. However, some recent surveys have shown he may not win the second round of the vote.