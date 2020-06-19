Arab League to hold urgent virtual meeting on Libya at Egypt’s request

The Arab League announced plans on Friday to hold an urgent virtual meeting of foreign ministers to discuss the escalating conflict in Libya. The event will be held at Egypt’s request via video conference. It comes as fighting continues between rival administrations based in Libya’s capital and the east.

Coordination is currently underway with the current session’s head, the Sultanate of Oman, to determine the meeting’s date, which is expected to be next week, the news agency AFP quoted the Arab League’s deputy head, Hossam Zaki, as saying.

Egypt, which backs the forces of eastern-based commander Khalifa Haftar, is pushing for a peace deal in Libya. Earlier this month, it proposed an initiative calling for a ceasefire and peace talks, following a series of military victories for Tripoli’s UN-recognized government.

Haftar has sought to regain control over the west since last year, fighting the Government of National Accord (GNA) in an attempt to seize Tripoli. The Turkey-backed GNA has so far reversed the 14-month assault.