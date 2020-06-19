Turkey ready to work ‘together with Italy’ for peace in Libya

Turkey will work alongside Italy to achieve peace and a viable political process in Libya, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Friday at a news conference in Ankara, with his Italian counterpart Luigi Di Maio. Cavusoglu also said Turkey wants to work with Italy on meeting Libya’s energy needs, including electricity.

Ankara supports the internationally recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli. With Turkish support, the GNA has reversed a 14-month assault on Tripoli by the eastern-based Libyan National Army (LNA) led by Khalifa Haftar.

According to Cavusoglu, Turkey and Italy could also cooperate in the eastern Mediterranean, where Ankara is at odds with Greece and other regional players over oil and gas resources, Reuters said.

France urged NATO allies this week to discuss Turkey’s increasingly “aggressive” role in Libya, accusing Ankara of violating the arms embargo and thwarting efforts to secure a ceasefire in the country.