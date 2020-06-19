 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Turkey ready to work ‘together with Italy’ for peace in Libya

19 Jun, 2020 13:32
Turkish FM Mevlut Cavusoglu and his Italian counterpart Luigi Di Maio greet each other in Ankara, Turkey, June 19, 2020. © Reuters / Turkish Foreign Ministry

Turkey will work alongside Italy to achieve peace and a viable political process in Libya, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Friday at a news conference in Ankara, with his Italian counterpart Luigi Di Maio. Cavusoglu also said Turkey wants to work with Italy on meeting Libya’s energy needs, including electricity.

Ankara supports the internationally recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli. With Turkish support, the GNA has reversed a 14-month assault on Tripoli by the eastern-based Libyan National Army (LNA) led by Khalifa Haftar.

According to Cavusoglu, Turkey and Italy could also cooperate in the eastern Mediterranean, where Ankara is at odds with Greece and other regional players over oil and gas resources, Reuters said.

France urged NATO allies this week to discuss Turkey’s increasingly “aggressive” role in Libya, accusing Ankara of violating the arms embargo and thwarting efforts to secure a ceasefire in the country.

