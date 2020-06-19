Afghanistan ‘won’t be launching ground for attacks’ on West, Taliban says as US reduces military presence

The Taliban on Friday played down concerns that Afghanistan could be used as a launching ground for future attacks on the West. The top US commander for the region said earlier that Washington had so far upheld its pledge to reduce its military presence in the country.

General Kenneth McKenzie, the head of US Central Command, said the number of troops was cut to around 8,600 in line with a deal agreed with the Taliban insurgents in February.

However, the commander warned that conditions must be met for a full withdrawal by next year, including “that attacks against our homeland are not going to be generated from Afghanistan.”

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on Friday that the movement was committed to the February deal, “especially the US and the West’s concern about a threat to them” from Afghanistan. “Our country will not be used against anyone. They should not be concerned,” Mujahid told AFP.