 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Afghanistan ‘won’t be launching ground for attacks’ on West, Taliban says as US reduces military presence

19 Jun, 2020 12:25
Get short URL
Afghanistan ‘won’t be launching ground for attacks’ on West, Taliban says as US reduces military presence
Taliban stand as Afghan security forces ride on an army vehicle during celebration ceasefire in Bati Kot district of Nangarhar province, Afghanistan, June 16, 2018. © Reuters / Parwiz

The Taliban on Friday played down concerns that Afghanistan could be used as a launching ground for future attacks on the West. The top US commander for the region said earlier that Washington had so far upheld its pledge to reduce its military presence in the country.

General Kenneth McKenzie, the head of US Central Command, said the number of troops was cut to around 8,600 in line with a deal agreed with the Taliban insurgents in February.

However, the commander warned that conditions must be met for a full withdrawal by next year, including “that attacks against our homeland are not going to be generated from Afghanistan.”

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on Friday that the movement was committed to the February deal, “especially the US and the West’s concern about a threat to them” from Afghanistan. “Our country will not be used against anyone. They should not be concerned,” Mujahid told AFP.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies