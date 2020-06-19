 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Norway will keep strict border controls to avoid new infections – PM

19 Jun, 2020 11:37
Prime Minister Erna Solberg in Oslo, Norway, January 20, 2020. © Reuters / NTB Scanpix / Terje Bendiksby

Norway must maintain tight control of its borders to avoid importing Covid-19 cases from abroad, Prime Minister Erna Solberg said on Friday. The country has some of the strictest travel restrictions in Europe.

“There is still a danger of new infections… Cases of infection coming from abroad is the biggest danger today,” Solberg told parliament. “So it is important to keep control.”

Norway is not a member of the EU but belongs to the passport-free Schengen travel zone. Most non-residents, including tourists, are still not allowed into the country. However, those who work in sectors deemed crucial, such as agriculture or oil, and persons who can prove a family link with Norway, may travel there. They must undergo a 10-day quarantine, Reuters said.

People from mainland Sweden are not allowed into the country, given the higher number of infections there.

