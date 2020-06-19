UN nuclear watchdog’s board calls on Iran ‘to stop denying access’ to 2 suspected old sites – diplomats

The UN nuclear watchdog’s 35-nation Board of Governors passed a resolution on Friday calling on Iran to stop denying the agency access to two suspected former sites, Reuters quoted diplomats attending the meeting as saying.

The resolution was reportedly adopted in a vote that was called after China expressed opposition to it. The document raises pressure on Iran to let inspectors into the sites mentioned in two International Atomic Energy Agency reports because they could still host undeclared nuclear material or traces of it.

The text of the resolution was submitted by France, Britain and Germany. It says the board “calls on Iran to fully cooperate with the agency and satisfy the agency’s requests… including by providing prompt access to the locations specified by the agency.” Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted on Thursday that “an agreeable solution is possible” regarding the nuclear watchdog’s request for access to two nuclear sites.

France, Britain and Germany will on Friday define their Iran strategy for the coming months amid talks at the United Nations and “violations by Tehran of a 2015 nuclear deal,” France’s Foreign Ministry said.