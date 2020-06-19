 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
UN nuclear watchdog’s board calls on Iran ‘to stop denying access’ to 2 suspected old sites – diplomats

19 Jun, 2020 09:32
International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi addresses the media after a board of governors meeting at the IAEA headquarters in Vienna, Austria, June 15, 2020. © Reuters / Leonhard Foeger

The UN nuclear watchdog’s 35-nation Board of Governors passed a resolution on Friday calling on Iran to stop denying the agency access to two suspected former sites, Reuters quoted diplomats attending the meeting as saying.

The resolution was reportedly adopted in a vote that was called after China expressed opposition to it. The document raises pressure on Iran to let inspectors into the sites mentioned in two International Atomic Energy Agency reports because they could still host undeclared nuclear material or traces of it.

The text of the resolution was submitted by France, Britain and Germany. It says the board “calls on Iran to fully cooperate with the agency and satisfy the agency’s requests… including by providing prompt access to the locations specified by the agency.” Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted on Thursday that “an agreeable solution is possible” regarding the nuclear watchdog’s request for access to two nuclear sites.

France, Britain and Germany will on Friday define their Iran strategy for the coming months amid talks at the United Nations and “violations by Tehran of a 2015 nuclear deal,” France’s Foreign Ministry said.

