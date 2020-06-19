 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Switzerland to lift most coronavirus restrictions, allow events of up to 1,000 people

19 Jun, 2020 14:21
A light projection of Swiss artist Gerry Hofstetter and the protestant church of the Canton of Zurich to celebrate the resumption of services as thank to the helpers amid the coronavirus disease outbreak, at the Grossmuenster church in Zurich, Switzerland, May 30, 2020. © Reuters / Arnd Wiegmann

Switzerland will allow events of up to 1,000 people starting next week, the government announced on Friday. “As of Monday, June 22, the measures put in place to tackle the coronavirus will for the most part be lifted. Only the ban on large-scale events will remain in place until the end of August,” a government statement said.

More than 31,000 people have tested positive for the virus and 1,680 have died in Switzerland since the first case was reported in late February.

New cases have dwindled to a few dozen per day, allowing Switzerland to reopen schools, shops and borders with fellow member states of the Schengen passport-free travel zone. However, the economy, like many others, is in a sharp recession.

Citing scientific data and experience from managing the first Covid-19 wave, “the current situation is no longer comparable to the situation at the beginning of the year,” the government said.

