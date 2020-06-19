All coronavirus-related curbs on domestic travel lifted in Japan

Japan lifted all coronavirus-linked curbs on domestic travel on Friday. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe called on people to go sightseeing or attend concerts and other events to help the economy bounce back from the pandemic recession, Reuters reported.

The country began lifting its pandemic lockdown in May as coronavirus infections fell. The latest easing comes after the end of an emergency declaration that allowed people to return to work, and for bars and restaurants implementing social distancing measures to reopen.

“I would like people, while observing social distancing, to go out on sightseeing trips. We would like you to make an effort to engage in social and economic activity,” Abe said in an address to citizens late on Thursday.

Many people are still avoiding crowds and most travel to Japan is still restricted. Only 1,700 foreigners arrived in Japan in May, the lowest number for that time of year since 1964, according to the Japan National Tourism Organization.