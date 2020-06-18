 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Serbia will reject EU membership without concessions over Kosovo deal, Vucic says as he meets Lavrov

18 Jun, 2020 15:59
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and other leaders at an EU-Western Balkans meeting in Brussels, Belgium, February 16, 2020. © Reuters / Virginia Mayo / Pool

President Aleksandar Vucic said on Thursday he would reject European Union membership for Serbia if it does not receive concessions in return for recognizing Kosovo and dropping attempts to stop it joining the UN.

No resolution of Serbia’s future relationship with its breakaway province will be possible without Moscow’s consent, Vucic said after meeting Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Belgrade, according to Reuters.

“In reply to a possible offer [to Serbia] to recognize Kosovo and that Kosovo enters the UN, and we receive nothing in return, except EU membership, our answer would be ‘No,’” Vucic said.

Vucic also asked Russia to protect the Orthodox Church in the Balkans, according to TASS. Lavrov’s visit comes three days ahead of parliamentary elections in Serbia. He said Russia would only support solutions to the Kosovo question acceptable to Belgrade and approved by the UN Security Council, where Moscow has a veto.

