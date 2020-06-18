 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Macron in London to mark de Gaulle’s WWII resistance call and discuss post-Brexit deal with Johnson

18 Jun, 2020 15:24
British PM Boris Johnson meets French President Emmanuel Macron at Downing Street in London, Britain, June 18, 2020. © Reuters / Frank Augstein / Pool

French President Emmanuel Macron visited London on Thursday to mark the 80th anniversary of General de Gaulle’s call for wartime resistance, and discuss post-Brexit agreements and the coronavirus pandemic with UK PM Boris Johnson.

It’s Macron’s first trip outside France and one of the most high-profile visits by a foreign leader since countries across the globe imposed lockdowns to curb the coronavirus, Reuters said.

The main focus for the French leader was to mark de Gaulle’s ‘Appel’ of June 18, 1940. The radio address he made to the French nation from the BBC headquarters in London called for resistance to the Nazi occupation of France during World War Two.

Macron and Johnson are to hold face-to-face talks on responses to the pandemic, including Britain’s 14-day quarantine of travelers from abroad. The negotiations to agree on a new free-trade deal post-Brexit between the UK and the EU by the end of the year, when a status-quo transition arrangement ends, have so far made little progress.

