 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

India to join virtual meeting with Russia & China on June 23

18 Jun, 2020 13:47
Get short URL
India to join virtual meeting with Russia & China on June 23
An Indian Army convoy moves along a highway leading to Ladakh, at Gagangeer in Kashmir's Ganderbal district, June 18, 2020. © Reuters / Danish Ismail

India will take part in a trilateral video conference with Russia and China next week, India’s Foreign Ministry said on Thursday. The statement came days after Indian and Chinese troops clashed in a remote border area in the Himalayas, leaving at least 20 people dead.

Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar will join the June 23 virtual meeting, Reuters quoted ministry spokesman Anurag Srivastava as saying in New Delhi.

China and India have traded accusations over the border clash, the deadliest in several decades. It happened despite attempts by both sides to resolve their weeks-long standoff in the Ladakh region.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies