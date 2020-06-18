India to join virtual meeting with Russia & China on June 23

India will take part in a trilateral video conference with Russia and China next week, India’s Foreign Ministry said on Thursday. The statement came days after Indian and Chinese troops clashed in a remote border area in the Himalayas, leaving at least 20 people dead.

Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar will join the June 23 virtual meeting, Reuters quoted ministry spokesman Anurag Srivastava as saying in New Delhi.

China and India have traded accusations over the border clash, the deadliest in several decades. It happened despite attempts by both sides to resolve their weeks-long standoff in the Ladakh region.