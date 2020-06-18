 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
EU leaders likely to extend economic sanctions against Russia on Friday – diplomatic sources

18 Jun, 2020 11:39
European Union leaders are expected on Friday to back extending the bloc’s main economic sanctions against Russia until the end of January, 2021, Reuters reported, citing diplomatic sources.

The restrictions against Russia’s energy, financial and arms sectors, which were imposed over the events in Ukraine in 2014, are currently in place until the end of July.

The 27 national EU leaders will hold a virtual meeting on Friday. They are expected to pave the way for another six-month extension of sanctions, which would be formalized later this month, according to the sources.

Some EU leaders have recently spoken in favor of seeking cautious re-engagement with Moscow. US President Donald Trump has also called for Russia to be allowed back into the G7 club of leading economies.

