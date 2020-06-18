Denmark opens border to travelers from states with ‘low number of infections’ from June 27

The government in Copenhagen will allow citizens from European countries with a low number of Covid-19 infections to enter Denmark from June 27. EU member states, non-EU countries in the open-border Schengen area such as Norway and also the UK, which is in neither grouping, will be individually assessed, the Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Thursday.

According to the number of current infections, this means that borders would reopen to the UK and all EU and Schengen countries except Portugal and Sweden, Justice Minister Nick Haekkerup told reporters.

A country would be classified as ‘open’ if it has fewer than 20 infected people per 100,000 inhabitants per week, Reuters said.

Denmark has already opened its borders to tourists from Iceland, Germany and Norway. Travelers will only be allowed to enter Denmark on condition that they book at least six nights’ accommodation.