 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Denmark opens border to travelers from states with ‘low number of infections’ from June 27

18 Jun, 2020 10:51
Get short URL
Denmark opens border to travelers from states with ‘low number of infections’ from June 27
The Nyhavn district in Copenhagen, Denmark. © Reuters / Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen

The government in Copenhagen will allow citizens from European countries with a low number of Covid-19 infections to enter Denmark from June 27. EU member states, non-EU countries in the open-border Schengen area such as Norway and also the UK, which is in neither grouping, will be individually assessed, the Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Thursday.

According to the number of current infections, this means that borders would reopen to the UK and all EU and Schengen countries except Portugal and Sweden, Justice Minister Nick Haekkerup told reporters.

A country would be classified as ‘open’ if it has fewer than 20 infected people per 100,000 inhabitants per week, Reuters said.

Denmark has already opened its borders to tourists from Iceland, Germany and Norway. Travelers will only be allowed to enter Denmark on condition that they book at least six nights’ accommodation.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies