Sweden to lift travel curbs for 10 European states at end of June

Sweden will lift its advice against non-essential travel to 10 European countries from June 30, the Foreign Ministry in Stockholm said on Wednesday. The listed countries are Greece, Croatia, Spain, Italy, Portugal, Slovenia, France, Iceland, Belgium, Switzerland and Luxembourg.

The advice against non-essential travel will still apply to other European countries. A recommendation against travel to countries outside the EU and the Schengen open-border zone will be extended to August 31.

The decision “is not based on the spread of contagion but on the uncertainty regarding quarantine rules or because there are no flights, trains and boats that will allow you to come back home,” Foreign Minister Ann Linde told reporters.

The recommendation against travel to nearby Denmark, Norway and Finland will remain, as well as for the UK, according to Reuters. Nordic neighbors earlier excluded Sweden when they started to reopen their borders, citing the relatively high level of infection in Sweden.