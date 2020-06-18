Ukrainian MPs refuse once again to support government’s action program

The Ukrainian parliament, Verkhovna Rada, on Thursday refused for the second time to support the government’s action program presented by PM Denys Shmygal. Only 207 lawmakers voted for the plan, and it needed 226 votes.

The new document had been expanded to 85 pages after the first version, which ran to only 10 pages, was rejected. The action plan describes steps for further European integration, Kiev’s policies in eastern Ukraine, and conditions for business development in the country.

According to legislation, by supporting the plan, lawmakers would be agreeing to give immunity to the government from early dismissal for a year.

However, after the votes were cast, Shmygal explained that MPs did not want to give the cabinet such a privilege. The government does not want immunity, he said, adding that ministers will still work in line with the plan, which could probably be reworked again. The previous government, led by PM Alexey Goncharuk, functioned for just six months.