Turkish govt officials visit Libya to discuss ‘ceasefire and energy ties’

18 Jun, 2020 07:23
Libya's internationally recognized PM Fayez al-Serraj welcomes Turkish FM Mevlut Cavusoglu, Finance Minister Berat Albayrak and head of Turkey's National Intelligence Organization (MIT) Hakan Fidan in Tripoli, Libya, June 17, 2020. © Reuters / Turkish Foreign Ministry

Senior Turkish officials have discussed a lasting ceasefire in Libya, as well as energy cooperation, during a visit to Tripoli, according to Turkey’s foreign minister.

Mevlut Cavusoglu, along with Turkey’s finance minister, national security adviser and intelligence chief, met Libya’s internationally recognized government on Wednesday. The visit came after Ankara helped the Government of National Accord (GNA) stave off an offensive by eastern-based forces.

“The aim of our visit was to stress our support for Libya in a powerful way. We had an exchange of views on achieving a lasting ceasefire and a political solution,” Cavusoglu told reporters on their arrival back in Turkey.

The trip had not been previously announced. The Turkish officials met the GNA’s prime minister, interior minister and oil company head, Tripoli said.

