 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

French court finds uncle of Syria’s President Assad guilty of ‘property fraud’

17 Jun, 2020 13:16
Get short URL
French court finds uncle of Syria’s President Assad guilty of ‘property fraud’
© Reuters / Philippe Wojazer

The exiled uncle of Syrian President Bashar Assad has been found guilty of acquiring millions of euros worth of French property using funds diverted from the Syrian state, and has been sentenced to four years in prison, AFP reports.

The French court on Wednesday also ordered the seizure of all of Rifaat Assad’s property in France – which judicial sources estimate are worth €100 million ($113 million) – as well as a property in London worth €29 million.

The president’s uncle, 82, has lived in exile, mostly in France, since the mid-1980s, after being accused of trying to seize power from his brother, then-President Hafez Assad, Bashar's father. He'd previously commanded troops, whot were reportedly accused of killing thousands of people, to crush an Islamist uprising in 1982.

French judicial authorities suspected Rifaat Assad of having unduly acquired real estate in several countries between 1984 and 2016 with funds from Syria. He has repeatedly denied the allegations and said he acquired his wealth as a gift from the Saudi king. Rifaat Assad will not be sent to prison, pending his appeal.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies