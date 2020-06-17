 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Germany may ban large events until end of October – report

17 Jun, 2020 15:59
People gather for a protest against the government's restrictions following the coronavirus disease outbreak, at Mauerpark in Berlin, Germany, May 30, 2020. © Reuters / Christian Mang

A ban of large events, including fairs, could be extended in Germany until at least the end of October due to the coronavirus pandemic, broadcaster n-tv reported on Wednesday. It cited a document prepared for a meeting of Chancellor Angela Merkel and the premiers of the country's 16 states.

Separately, the chief executive of software company SAP said on Wednesday that Germany’s smartphone app to help trace coronavirus infections has been downloaded 6.5 million times in the first 24 hours since its launch, Reuters reported.

Germany joined European countries like Italy, Poland and Latvia in launching apps that use Bluetooth wireless to measure contacts between people.

The technology is still untested, but governments have rushed to deploy it, seeking instead to achieve a kind of digital ‘herd immunity’ against the disease.

