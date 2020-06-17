 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Moscow would welcome US efforts to help reach Libyan ceasefire – Lavrov

17 Jun, 2020 10:59
Moscow would welcome US efforts to help reach Libyan ceasefire – Lavrov
Fighters loyal to Libya's internationally recognized government are seen after regaining control over the city, in Tripoli, Libya, June 4, 2020.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday that Moscow would welcome efforts by Washington to help reach a ceasefire in Libya.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu earlier called on the US to play a more active role in resolving the Libyan crisis.

If the US could use its influence in the Libyan conflict to reinforce the efforts of Russia and other countries which advocate an immediate ceasefire, “I think it would be very, very positive,” Lavrov told reporters.

Libya has been split since 2014, with the internationally recognized government controlling the capital, Tripoli, and the northwest; while military commander Khalifa Haftar in Benghazi rules the east. While Washington has said it opposes Haftar’s offensive, it has not thrown its support behind the government, Reuters said.

