Moscow would welcome US efforts to help reach Libyan ceasefire – Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday that Moscow would welcome efforts by Washington to help reach a ceasefire in Libya.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu earlier called on the US to play a more active role in resolving the Libyan crisis.

If the US could use its influence in the Libyan conflict to reinforce the efforts of Russia and other countries which advocate an immediate ceasefire, “I think it would be very, very positive,” Lavrov told reporters.

Libya has been split since 2014, with the internationally recognized government controlling the capital, Tripoli, and the northwest; while military commander Khalifa Haftar in Benghazi rules the east. While Washington has said it opposes Haftar’s offensive, it has not thrown its support behind the government, Reuters said.