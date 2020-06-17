Australia’s border likely to stay closed for intl travelers until next year, minister says

Australia is unlikely to reopen its border to international travellers until next year, Trade Minister Simon Birmingham said on Wednesday. However, the country will look to relax entry rules for students and other long-term visitors, the minister added.

Birmingham said a quarantine rule for returning citizens could be applied to international students and other visitors who plan to stay for a long period of time.

The return of international students will be a boost for universities facing big financial losses with the border closed. International education is Australia’s fourth-largest foreign exchange earner, worth A$38 billion ($26.1 billion) a year, according to Reuters.

University of Canberra and The Australian National University said it plans to hire a plane in July to carry 350 students shut out in the middle of their studies by border closures into the country, so that they can complete quarantine and return to class.