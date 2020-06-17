 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Australia’s border likely to stay closed for intl travelers until next year, minister says

17 Jun, 2020 12:37
Australia is unlikely to reopen its border to international travellers until next year, Trade Minister Simon Birmingham said on Wednesday. However, the country will look to relax entry rules for students and other long-term visitors, the minister added.

Birmingham said a quarantine rule for returning citizens could be applied to international students and other visitors who plan to stay for a long period of time.

The return of international students will be a boost for universities facing big financial losses with the border closed. International education is Australia’s fourth-largest foreign exchange earner, worth A$38 billion ($26.1 billion) a year, according to Reuters.

University of Canberra and The Australian National University said it plans to hire a plane in July to carry 350 students shut out in the middle of their studies by border closures into the country, so that they can complete quarantine and return to class.

