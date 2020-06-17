 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
UN General Assembly to elect new Security Council members, observing social distancing

17 Jun, 2020 08:12
The United Nations headquarters building in Manhattan, New York, US, October 9, 2018. © Reuters / Shannon Stapleton

The United Nations General Assembly is holding elections on Wednesday, including for two hotly contested seats on the UN Security Council. Five new council members are elected every year. Canada, Ireland and Norway are battling now for two Western seats and Kenya and Djibouti are competing for one African seat.

India is running unopposed for the Asia-Pacific seat and Mexico is running unopposed for the seat for Latin America and the Caribbean. The Security Council, the UN’s most powerful body has five permanent members and 10 members elected by the General Assembly for two-year terms.

Normally, ambassadors from the 193 UN member states would meet in the assembly chamber and vote by secret ballot for new Security Council members.

However, because of the coronavirus outbreak, member states adopted a new procedure of voting at the assembly during spaced-out time slots on Wednesday to avoid a large gathering and ensure social distancing, AP reports.

