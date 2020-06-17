China doesn’t want to see any more border clashes with India – Foreign Ministry

Beijing said on Wednesday it does not want to see any more clashes on the border with India following a fight on Monday that killed at least 20 Indian soldiers.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian reiterated that China is not to be blamed for the clash and said the overall situation at the border is stable and controllable.

Beijing understands that both countries are trying to resolve the situation via dialogue, according to the ministry.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for an all-party meeting on Friday to discuss the situation. The PM did not make any other comment on the confrontation between the nuclear-armed neighbors, Reuters reports.