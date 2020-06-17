 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
China doesn’t want to see any more border clashes with India – Foreign Ministry

17 Jun, 2020 07:50
India's PM Narendra Modi. © Reuters / Altaf Hussain / File Photo

Beijing said on Wednesday it does not want to see any more clashes on the border with India following a fight on Monday that killed at least 20 Indian soldiers.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian reiterated that China is not to be blamed for the clash and said the overall situation at the border is stable and controllable.

Beijing understands that both countries are trying to resolve the situation via dialogue, according to the ministry.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for an all-party meeting on Friday to discuss the situation. The PM did not make any other comment on the confrontation between the nuclear-armed neighbors, Reuters reports.

