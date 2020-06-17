 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Ankara says France ‘is exacerbating’ crisis in Libya by supporting Haftar

17 Jun, 2020 07:16
A member of security forces loyal to Libya's internationally recognized government during a security deployment in Tarhouna city, Libya, June 11, 2020. © Reuters / Ismail Zitouny

Turkey has accused France of exacerbating the crisis in Libya and of violating UN and NATO decisions by supporting the forces of commander Khalifa Haftar against the internationally recognized Government of National Accord (GNA).

“The support France has provided to the putschist and pirate Haftar… has exacerbated the crisis in Libya,” Turkey’s Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday, according to Reuters.

France called on Monday for talks among NATO allies on what it said was Turkey’s increasingly “aggressive” role in Libya. Paris also accused Ankara of thwarting truce efforts by breaking a UN arms embargo.

A war of words is continuing between the two NATO allies, which are at odds over several issues, including Libya, where Turkey recently helped the GNA repel a 14-month assault on Tripoli by Haftar’s forces.

