Ankara says France ‘is exacerbating’ crisis in Libya by supporting Haftar

Turkey has accused France of exacerbating the crisis in Libya and of violating UN and NATO decisions by supporting the forces of commander Khalifa Haftar against the internationally recognized Government of National Accord (GNA).

“The support France has provided to the putschist and pirate Haftar… has exacerbated the crisis in Libya,” Turkey’s Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday, according to Reuters.

France called on Monday for talks among NATO allies on what it said was Turkey’s increasingly “aggressive” role in Libya. Paris also accused Ankara of thwarting truce efforts by breaking a UN arms embargo.

A war of words is continuing between the two NATO allies, which are at odds over several issues, including Libya, where Turkey recently helped the GNA repel a 14-month assault on Tripoli by Haftar’s forces.