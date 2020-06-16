 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
16 Jun, 2020 16:47
US extends border restrictions with Canada & Mexico
The Canada Border Inspection Station is pictured from the US side while non-essential travel is temporarily restricted, in Blaine, Washington, US, March 23, 2020. © Reuters / Jason Redmond / File Photo

Canada and the US have agreed to extend their deal to keep the border closed to non-essential travel to July 21 during the coronavirus pandemic. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday’s agreement extends the closure by another 30 days. The restrictions were announced on March 18 and were extended in April and May.

Americans who are returning to the US and Canadians who are returning to Canada are exempted from the border closure, AP said. The US-Canada border is world’s longest between two nations.

Mexico’s Foreign Ministry tweeted on Tuesday that the country and the US also agreed to extend restrictions on non-essential travel across their shared border for 30 days.

The US Department of Homeland Security said on May 19 the land-border restrictions would be extended until June 22 for both Canada and Mexico.

