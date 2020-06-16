Cameroonian archbishop says he has developed two plant-based remedies for treatment of Covid-19

A Catholic archbishop in Cameroon says he has developed two plant-based remedies for Covid-19 which are given free to those who test positive for the disease. Archbishop Samuel Kleda of Douala diocese, who has practiced herbal medicine for several years, called the products ‘Elixir Covid’ and ‘Adsak Covid.’

Kleda told Reuters that 3,000 patients have been cured with the remedies, adding that he met Cameroon’s PM Dion Ngute at the end of May to present his remedy.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has said plant-based therapies touted as possible treatments must be tested for efficacy and side effects. Despite the WHO’s cautions, natural cures are widely distributed in Cameroon and Madagascar.

Cameroon has recorded one of the highest numbers of coronavirus cases in the Sub-Saharan Africa region. It hit the 10,000-case milestone on Monday, with 277 deaths, according to the WHO.