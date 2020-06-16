Japan ‘can’t move ahead’ with US’ Aegis Ashore missile defense system – PM Abe

 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
16 Jun, 2020 15:56
US President Donald Trump arrives to greet Japan's PM Shinzo Abe at Mobara Country Club in Mobara, Chiba prefecture, Japan, May 26, 2019. © Reuters / Jonathan Ernst

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Tuesday that Japan “can’t move ahead” with a costly US missile defense system, throwing his support behind a decision to suspend deployment of the controversial program. A day earlier, Defense Minister Taro Kono said the deployment of the Aegis Ashore radar system would be suspended, citing cost and time constraints.

Abe’s comments appear to suggest the system, which was originally estimated to cost Japan $4.2 billion over three decades, may be scrapped altogether, AFP said.

The government had originally guaranteed that interceptor missile gear would not land in residential areas near where the system was based. Kono said his ministry concluded that maintaining that promise would require a costly and time-consuming hardware upgrade.

The Aegis Ashore purchase, approved in 2017, was seen both as part of attempts by Tokyo to bolster its defensive capabilities after North Korean missile launches, and as a way to foster closer ties with the US.

