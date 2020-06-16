 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Germany’s government launches contact-tracing smartphone app

16 Jun, 2020 12:59
Get short URL
Germany’s government launches contact-tracing smartphone app
Head of the Robert Koch Institute Lothar Wieler attends the presentation of the new contact-tracing smartphone app, in Berlin, Germany, June 16, 2020. © Reuters / Hannibal Hanschke / Pool

Germany appealed to the public on Tuesday to download a new smartphone app to help break the chain of coronavirus infections.

The Corona-Warn-App, now available for Apple and Android devices, uses Bluetooth short-range radio to measure close contacts between people and issues a warning should one of them later test positive for Covid-19, Reuters reported.

“This app isn’t a cure-all. It’s not a free pass. But it’s an important additional tool for containing the pandemic,” Health Minister Jens Spahn said.

European governments hope such apps will help revive travel and tourism safely. In a move coinciding with the German launch, European Union members agreed technical standards for national apps to ‘talk’ to each other. Officials believe this could make it possible to better trace infections across borders.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies