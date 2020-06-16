 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Hungary’s parliament revokes emergency powers invoked by Orban govt

16 Jun, 2020 10:40
Get short URL
Hungary’s parliament revokes emergency powers invoked by Orban govt
Hungary's PM Viktor Orban in Budapest, June 12, 2020. © Reuters / Bernadett Szabo

Deputies in the Hungarian parliament passed a law on Tuesday to withdraw the special powers granted to Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s government to tackle the coronavirus crisis, Reuters reported.

Orban secured extra powers at the end of March –with an open-ended mandate– to fight the coronavirus, allowing his government to pass decrees.

From early last month, the government in Budapest gradually ended a national lockdown as the epidemic there subsided.

Orban had said earlier that parliament, which is dominated by his Fidesz party, could at any time, and without MPs’ consent, cancel the special powers invoked to manage the country.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies