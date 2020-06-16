 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Saudi forces intercept ‘ballistic missile and drones’ fired by Yemeni Houthis towards kingdom as truce ends

16 Jun, 2020 13:27
Missiles and drone aircraft at an exhibition in Yemen in the photo released on September 17, 2019. © Reuters / Houthi Media Office

The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen said it intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile fired by the Houthi movement towards the south of the kingdom on Tuesday. Several armed drones launched the previous night towards the southern city of Khamis Mushait were also intercepted, according to the military. The missile was launched towards the southern region of Najran, it added.

Violence has surged between the Western-backed alliance and the Houthi group, after Yemen's six-week ceasefire, prompted by the coronavirus pandemic, expired last month, Reuters reported.

A Houthi military spokesman tweeted that the attack on Khamis Mushait was in response to coalition airstrikes. On Monday, the Houthi health minister claimed in a Twitter post that a coalition airstrike had killed 13 people, including four children, in Saada province. The movement has not immediately confirmed the missile attack.

Residents said coalition warplanes struck military sites south and west of the Houthi-held capital Sanaa on Tuesday. Coalition officials were later cited as saying that heavy airstrikes had been carried out on Houthi targets in Sanaa and neighboring Omran provinces.

