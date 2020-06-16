 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Pakistan seals off ‘high-risk areas’ in 20 cities after increase in coronavirus cases

16 Jun, 2020 09:11
Men wear protective masks as they walk along a deserted street of a business district, in Karachi, Pakistan, May 15, 2020. © Reuters / Akhtar Soomro

Authorities in Pakistan have reportedly sealed off high-risk areas in the 20 biggest cities in the country, after an increase in coronavirus infections.

Raids are being carried out to impose fines and shut markets, industries and shops where social-distancing regulations are being violated, according to the National Command and Control Center.

On Tuesday, Pakistan reported 111 new deaths, which raised the overall toll from the virus to 2,839, among 148,921 confirmed cases, according to the AP news agency.

Pakistan put its entire population of 220 million under lockdown from March until last month, when PM Imran Khan’s government loosened restrictions to save its economy. However, critics say the government’s move has resulted in a sharp increase in infections.

