France accuses Ankara of thwarting Libyan truce efforts by ‘breaking arms embargo’

Paris wants talks with NATO allies to discuss Turkey’s increasingly “aggressive” role in Libya, Reuters has quoted a presidential official as saying. Ankara backs the internationally recognized government in Tripoli, and has secured a foothold in Libya by helping to repel an assault on the capital by the Libyan National Army (LNA) of eastern commander Khalifa Haftar.

The Tripoli government has been reportedly discussing the possible use of two military bases in Libya by Turkey, with a view to establishing a lasting Turkish presence there.

The French Foreign Ministry said on Monday that the external interference, “in particular the intensification of Turkish support,” including what it described as a violation of the arms embargo, was thwarting efforts to secure a ceasefire in Libya.

Ties between Turkey and France have already been strained on issues ranging from Syria to oil exploration in the Eastern Mediterranean. NATO defense ministers are due to hold talks on Wednesday and Thursday.