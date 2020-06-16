 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
France accuses Ankara of thwarting Libyan truce efforts by ‘breaking arms embargo’

16 Jun, 2020 08:14
French President Emmanuel Macron, Libyan PM Fayez al-Sarraj (L) and General Khalifa Haftar (R), after talks over a political deal to help end Libya’s crisis in La Celle-Saint-Cloud near Paris, France, July 25, 2017. © Reuters / Philippe Wojazer

Paris wants talks with NATO allies to discuss Turkey’s increasingly “aggressive” role in Libya, Reuters has quoted a presidential official as saying. Ankara backs the internationally recognized government in Tripoli, and has secured a foothold in Libya by helping to repel an assault on the capital by the Libyan National Army (LNA) of eastern commander Khalifa Haftar.

The Tripoli government has been reportedly discussing the possible use of two military bases in Libya by Turkey, with a view to establishing a lasting Turkish presence there.

The French Foreign Ministry said on Monday that the external interference, “in particular the intensification of Turkish support,” including what it described as a violation of the arms embargo, was thwarting efforts to secure a ceasefire in Libya.

Ties between Turkey and France have already been strained on issues ranging from Syria to oil exploration in the Eastern Mediterranean. NATO defense ministers are due to hold talks on Wednesday and Thursday.

