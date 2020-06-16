UAE allows residents to travel from June 23 as Abu Dhabi extends movement ban for a week

The United Arab Emirates will allow citizens and residents to travel to specific destinations as of June 23, state news agency WAM said. A list of those destinations and the groups authorized to travel will be announced later, the report said on Monday.

In Abu Dhabi, a ban on movement in and out of the emirate and between its major cities has been extended by a week to further curb coronavirus infections.

The week-long ban on movement between the cities of Al Ain, Al Dhafra and Abu Dhabi applies as of Tuesday to all residents and nationals of the emirate, which is the largest and wealthiest member of the United Arab Emirates.

Residents of Abu Dhabi will be allowed to move within their cities, excluding the national daily curfew hours, between 10pm and 6am local time. Abu Dhabi is the capital of the seven-member UAE federation, which has recorded 42,294 coronavirus infections and 289 deaths, according to Reuters.