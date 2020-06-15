 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Ankara sees no disagreements with Moscow on Libya after talks delayed – Cavusoglu

15 Jun, 2020 12:55
Turkish FM Mevlut Cavusoglu meets with his Iranian counterpart Javad Zarif in Istanbul, Turkey, June 15, 2020. © Reuters / Turkish Foreign Ministry

There are no technical disagreements between Turkey and Russia on issues regarding the conflict in Libya, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday. He added that the two states will continue jointly pursuing a lasting Libyan ceasefire.

Cavusoglu and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov reportedly postponed planned talks on Sunday that were to focus on Libya and Syria. Ankara and Moscow back opposing sides in two separate conflicts.

Speaking alongside Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif in Istanbul, Cavusoglu said the postponement was unrelated to any lingering issues on the “core principles” between the two sides on Libya and Syria.

Ankara and Libya’s internationally recognized government are discussing possible Turkish use of two military bases in the North African country, a Turkish source was quoted by Reuters on Monday, teeing up a lasting Turkish presence in the south Mediterranean.

