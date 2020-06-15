Ankara sees no disagreements with Moscow on Libya after talks delayed – Cavusoglu

There are no technical disagreements between Turkey and Russia on issues regarding the conflict in Libya, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday. He added that the two states will continue jointly pursuing a lasting Libyan ceasefire.

Cavusoglu and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov reportedly postponed planned talks on Sunday that were to focus on Libya and Syria. Ankara and Moscow back opposing sides in two separate conflicts.

Speaking alongside Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif in Istanbul, Cavusoglu said the postponement was unrelated to any lingering issues on the “core principles” between the two sides on Libya and Syria.

Ankara and Libya’s internationally recognized government are discussing possible Turkish use of two military bases in the North African country, a Turkish source was quoted by Reuters on Monday, teeing up a lasting Turkish presence in the south Mediterranean.