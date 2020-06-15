 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
N. Macedonia to hold elections on July 15 to back EU membership bid

15 Jun, 2020 16:45
The offices of the Foreign Ministry in Skopje changed its lights to blue as North Macedonia became the 30th member of the NATO alliance, March 27, 2020. © Reuters / Ognen Teofilovski

Political parties in North Macedonia agreed on Monday to hold parliamentary elections on July 15, despite a persistent level of coronavirus infections. Nevertheless, the move is seen as a crucial step for the landlocked Balkan country’s EU membership bid.

The newest NATO member’s elections will also be a test of support for the pro-EU policies of the Social Democrats of former Prime Minister Zoran Zaev. After talks with Kristijan Mickoski, the head of the main opposition and nationalist VMRO-DPMNE party, Zaev said the country needed a functional government.

“We cannot bear a bigger crisis than this with a technical government and without a parliament,” Zaev said. He resigned in January after the EU refused to set a date for accession talks. In March, the EU said membership talks could begin with North Macedonia and Albania.

A transitional government had initially scheduled a snap parliamentary election for April 12 but postponed it due to the coronavirus which has infected 4,157 people and killed 193, Reuters said. Last week, North Macedonia lifted a state of emergency introduced in March to contain the outbreak.

