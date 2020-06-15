 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
15 Jun, 2020 09:20
Greece reopens main airports to more intl flights
Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis speaks on the island of Santorini, Greece, June 13, 2020. © Reuters / Dimitris Papamitsos / Greek Prime Minister's Office

Greece reopened its main airports to more international flights on Monday, as the country hopes to kick-start its vital tourism sector after three months in lockdown.

The Greek tourism industry employs around 700,000 people and accounts for some 20 percent of the country’s economic output. Greece emerged from a decade-long debt crisis two years ago. Approximately 33 million tourists visited the Mediterranean nation last year, generating revenues of €19 billion.

Passengers arriving from airports deemed high-risk by the EU’s aviation safety agency will be tested for the coronavirus and quarantined for up to 14 days, depending on the test result, Reuters said. Restrictions remain for passengers from Britain and Turkey. Arrivals from other airports will be randomly tested.

The conservative government in Athens now faces the tough task of opening the country to foreign visitors while allaying public concerns about a new virus outbreak.

